Brad Stevens has great comment about Tyler Herro’s huge game

Tyler Herro was the star in the Miami Heat’s 112-109 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Wednesday.

Herro shot 14/21 for a career-high 37 points. He went 5-for-10 on threes and made all four of his free throws in the win.

A fearless player, the 20-year-old scored 17 in the fourth quarter.

Herro received praise from nearly everyone watching and participating in the game. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens couldn’t help but add praise after his team’s loss.

“Tyler Herro was ridiculous tonight. The rim must have looked like an ocean for him,” Stevens said.

It sure seemed that way; Herro played like he couldn’t miss.

Few players have broken out in a bigger way in the NBA Bubble than Herro. A rookie first-round pick out of Kentucky, Herro is averaging 14.8 points per game during the postseason. He has become an even bigger part of Miami’s rotation, seeing his minutes increase by around six per game during the postseason.

Thanks to Herro’s efforts, the Heat now lead the series 3-1 and are a win away from the NBA Finals.