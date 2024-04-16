Brian Windhorst predicts whether Warriors will bring Klay Thompson back

There has been increasing talk in recent months that the Golden State Warriors could finally break up their championship-winning core this summer, but longtime NBA reporter Brian Windhorst does not expect that to happen.

The Warriors are traveling to Sacramento on Tuesday night for a win-or-go-home play-in tournament game against the Kings. Should Golden State lose, there is a chance the game will be the last that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green play together.

Windhorst was asked about that possibility during ESPN’s “Get Up” Tuesday morning. He said he feels confident that the Warriors will re-sign Thompson and keep their trio together for at least another season.

“I think they like the way this team finished the season — 27-12 down the stretch, top-10 offense, top-10 defense,” Windhorst said. “They’re a quality team. … I think they bring Klay Thompson back. I think they like the way this team played at the end of the season.”

The Warriors need to reduce payroll, but Windhorst expects that to happen no matter what they do. Thompson made $43 million this season, and he is not expected to get that much from the Warriors or any other team this summer. Chris Paul also has a team option of $31 million for 2024-25 that will not be exercised.

You can hear more of Windhorst’s explanation:

.@WindhorstESPN doesn't think this season is the end of the Warriors' big three 👀 "I think they bring Klay Thompson back. I think they like the way this team plays at the end of the season." pic.twitter.com/Y8O4vTPUe7 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 16, 2024

The Warriors won 10 of their last 12 games to close out the season, and Thompson’s play was a big reason for that. He finished the season averaging 17.9 points per game but averaged 23.1 over Golden State’s seven games in May.

Thompson and Green are both 34 while Curry is 36. If the Warriors manage to make a respectable playoff run, that would likely go a long way toward convincing ownership that it is worth keeping the three together for at least another year. But if Thompson decides to test the free-agent waters, we know at least one Eastern Conference team might be looking to offer him a lucrative deal.