Brook Lopez explains his viral reaction to Kenyon Martin Jr. dunk

Brook Lopez explained his hilarious reaction to a dunk from Kenyon Martin Jr. that went viral on Friday night.

Lopez’s Milwaukee Bucks beat the Houston Rockets 141-133. Martin got to play significant minutes and put together a career-high 26 points, highlighted by an emphatic dunk in the third quarter.

The best part was the way Lopez reacted to the dunk.

Brook Lopez’s reaction after this Kenyon Martin Jr. dunk pic.twitter.com/E1o5UbTOw3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 8, 2021

So what was the deal with it? Lopez said he was just trying to give Martin the reaction he was looking for.

Brook Lopez, on this reaction: "He made a good play and I think that's the response he was trying to elicit, so he succeeded." https://t.co/RNt3e5qMEF — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) May 8, 2021

That’s hilarious. Mission accomplished, Kenyon.