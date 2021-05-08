 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, May 7, 2021

Brook Lopez explains his viral reaction to Kenyon Martin Jr. dunk

May 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

Brook Lopez Kenyon Martin Jr

Brook Lopez explained his hilarious reaction to a dunk from Kenyon Martin Jr. that went viral on Friday night.

Lopez’s Milwaukee Bucks beat the Houston Rockets 141-133. Martin got to play significant minutes and put together a career-high 26 points, highlighted by an emphatic dunk in the third quarter.

The best part was the way Lopez reacted to the dunk.

So what was the deal with it? Lopez said he was just trying to give Martin the reaction he was looking for.

That’s hilarious. Mission accomplished, Kenyon.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus