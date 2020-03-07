Report: Some Nets players wanted Kenny Atkinson fired

The Brooklyn Nets on Saturday parted ways with head coach Kenny Atkinson, who was in his fourth season on the job. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says both Atkinson and Nets GM Sean Marks agreed that Atkinson’s time as the team’s coach had run its course, leading to the decision to split.

Sean Marks and Atkinson had several conversations and the sense had been that a change was inevitable and both sides decided that there was no sense waiting on it. Both had felt that Atkinson and Nets had run course together. They have maintained a close relationship. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2020

Brooklyn showed improvement in each of Atkinson’s previous seasons, jumping from 20 to 28 to 42 wins last year, which included a playoff appearance. This season they are 28-34, which is down from last year’s record but still good enough to have them in the playoff hunt. The team made numerous changes, signing Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan. Irving and Durant combined to play 20 games this season (Durant they knew would miss the year).

Nets Daily’s Anthony Puccio reports that some players wanted Atkinson gone and that contributed to the decision.

Source tells me in regards to Kenny Atkinson’s departure: “(Some) of the players wanted him gone.” — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) March 7, 2020

Jacque Vaughn will serve as the team’s interim head coach. Here is the team’s statement:

Sean Marks’ statement on Kenny Atkinson and the Nets parting ways. pic.twitter.com/8vZxTV7keu — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) March 7, 2020

The move oddly came even though the team beat the Spurs 139-120 on Friday night. Puccio says the decision was made on Friday.