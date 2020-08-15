Nets serious about Gregg Popovich pursuit?

The possibility of Gregg Popovich ever leaving the San Antonio Spurs for another team is a major longshot, but the Brooklyn Nets seem unfazed.

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday that league sources, including those with both the Spurs and the Nets, expect Brooklyn to pursue Popovich this offseason. Woike adds that, though the pursuit is expected to be unsuccessful, there is a “never say never” aspect, per one NBA executive.

Popovich, who is 71 years old and still under contract with the Spurs, was first mentioned in connection with the Brooklyn job several weeks ago. The Nets recently fired Kenny Atkinson and made Jacque Vaughn their interim coach but will begin a formal search process in the offseason.

Nets GM Sean Marks, who used to be a Popovich assistant in San Antonio, recently spoke on the rumors. In any case, it seems like they will explore all available options, despite the long odds facing them with Popovich.