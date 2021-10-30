Brooks Koepka’s fiancée Jena Sims nailed her Michael Jordan costume

Halloween isn’t until Sunday but it’s really more of a month-long event anyway. Just ask Jena Sims, fiancée of PGA star Brooks Koepka, who hit it out of the park with her Michael Jordan costume.

While Koepka has yet to share a photo in his annual Halloween costume, Sims did show up in hers. And while at a Jupiter, Florida party, stole the show with her likeness of Jordan — complete with Air Jordan shoes, a Chicago Bulls jersey and his classic post-championship cigar.

Sims also went the extra mile with a glass whiskey on the rocks, which Jordan always had nearby during his interviews on “The Last Dance.”

Talk about attention to detail and dedication to the costume. All Sims needs is a championship ring (or six) to top it off.

