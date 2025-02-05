Bucks trade Khris Middleton for notable ex-NBA champion

The Milwaukee Bucks have traded a key member of their 2021 title team for another ex-NBA champion.

Khris Middleton has been traded to the Washington Wizards as part of a deal for Kyle Kuzma, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday. The Bucks are also including rookie guard AJ Johnson and a pick swap in the deal, with Washington sending Kuzma, forward Patrick Baldwin Jr., and a second-round draft pick to Milwaukee.

Kuzma now joins Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard in Milwaukee as the Bucks look to make another title push. They had lost four straight games heading into Wednesday to fall to 26-22 on the season.

Middleton, a three-time All-Star, was a beloved player with the Bucks. He spent more than a decade with the team and played a huge role in helping Milwaukee win a championship in 2021. Middleton has averaged just 12.6 points per game this season as he continues to work back to full strength from offseason surgeries on each ankle.

The 29-year-old Kuzma is four years younger than Middleton. Antetokounmpo was in favor of trading Middleton as part of a deal for Kuzma, according to NBA reporter Jake Fischer.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks reports that Kuzma agreed to reduce the trade kicker in his contract to help the Bucks remain under the second apron.

To help Milwaukee build out their roster now and in the future, Kyle Kuzma is reducing a portion of the trade bonus in his contract, sources tell ESPN. The reduced trade bonus allows Milwaukee to remain below the second apron. Kuzma won a championship with the Lakers in 2020. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 5, 2025

Kuzma won a title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. The Lakers traded him to Washington as part of a package for Russell Westbrook ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season.