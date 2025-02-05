 Skip to main content
Bucks trade Khris Middleton for notable ex-NBA champion

February 5, 2025
by Steve DelVecchio
Khris Middleton looking on

Jul 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton looks on during warmups prior to game three of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks have traded a key member of their 2021 title team for another ex-NBA champion.

Khris Middleton has been traded to the Washington Wizards as part of a deal for Kyle Kuzma, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday. The Bucks are also including rookie guard AJ Johnson and a pick swap in the deal, with Washington sending Kuzma, forward Patrick Baldwin Jr., and a second-round draft pick to Milwaukee.

Kuzma now joins Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard in Milwaukee as the Bucks look to make another title push. They had lost four straight games heading into Wednesday to fall to 26-22 on the season.

Middleton, a three-time All-Star, was a beloved player with the Bucks. He spent more than a decade with the team and played a huge role in helping Milwaukee win a championship in 2021. Middleton has averaged just 12.6 points per game this season as he continues to work back to full strength from offseason surgeries on each ankle.

The 29-year-old Kuzma is four years younger than Middleton. Antetokounmpo was in favor of trading Middleton as part of a deal for Kuzma, according to NBA reporter Jake Fischer.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks reports that Kuzma agreed to reduce the trade kicker in his contract to help the Bucks remain under the second apron.

Kuzma won a title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. The Lakers traded him to Washington as part of a package for Russell Westbrook ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season.