Bulls make interesting lineup decision amid Lonzo Ball injury

With Lonzo Ball out of commission for the foreseeable future, the Chicago Bulls are planning to go even younger at the point guard spot.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan told reporters this week that 22-year-old Ayo Dosunmu will be the team’s starting point guard to open up the new season, per Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago.

Dosunmu already made 40 starts as a rookie last season but mainly as a 2 guard. He averaged 8.8 points and 3.3 assists in 27.4 minutes per game.

The move might come as a surprise to some, but Alex Caruso makes sense as a defensive energy guy off the bench and newcomer Goran Dragic probably can’t handle starting minutes any longer at age 36. With Ball not sounding like he will be back any time soon, the starting PG job is Dosunmu’s to lose.