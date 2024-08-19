 Skip to main content
Caitlin Clark targeted by opponent with pettiest move

August 19, 2024
by Larry Brown
Skylar Diggins bumps Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark was targeted by an opponent on Sunday with an extremely petty move.

Clark helped her Indiana Fever beat the Seattle Storm 92-75 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. The strong play of Clark may have been just a little too much for Skylar Diggins-Smith to handle.

Diggins-Smith was caught on video speeding up her walk to intentionally bump Clark after a timeout while both were heading to their benches.

Making that petty move even worse was the Storm coach who tried to get Clark called for a technical foul for the contact that was so clearly initiated and instigated by Diggins-Smith.

Clark had 23 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists in the victory. Her nine assists helped her set the WNBA record for assists in a season by a rookie.

Diggins-Smith is a 6-time WNBA All-Star and had 15 points on 6/17 shooting. Maybe she was just a wee bit jealous, not unlike many other WNBA players.

Caitlin ClarkSkylar Diggins
