Cavaliers owner discusses potential Donovan Mitchell contract extension

Donovan Mitchell will be eligible to sign a massive contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer, though it has not been clear whether he will decide to do it. New comments from owner Dan Gilbert should provide Cavaliers fans with some optimism that he might.

Gilbert said Thursday that he believes Mitchell will ultimately re-sign, and that the two sides have had preliminary discussions over a potential agreement.

“We’ve been talking to him, sure, for the last couple of years about extending this contract,” Gilbert told Larry Lage of The Associated Press. “We think he will extend. I think if you listen to him talk, he loves the city.

“He loves the situation in Cleveland because our players are very young and we’re just kind of putting the core together that he’s clearly the biggest part of.”

Mitchell is signed through the 2024-25 season, but is eligible to sign a four-year deal worth roughly $200 million this offseason. There remains uncertainty over his future, as he was still the subject of trade rumors not that long ago. Obviously, the Cavaliers want to put those to rest.

Mitchell is averaging 27.4 points per game for the Cavaliers this season, with the team sitting at 44-29.