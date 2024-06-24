 Skip to main content
Cavaliers hire ex-NBA champion assistant as new head coach

June 24, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
A Cleveland Cavaliers logo on shorts

Jan 30, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; A view of the Cleveland Cavaliers logo on the shorts of Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks defeat the Cavaliers 104-97. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers have hired a former NBA champion as their new head coach.

Kenny Atkinson has agreed to a deal to become the head coach of the Cavs, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

James Borrego and Micah Nori had also received consideration for the job, but Atkinson emerged as the favorite last week.

Atkinson, 57, has served as an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors for the last three seasons. He won a championship with the team in 2022. Atkinson is best known for his tenure as the Brooklyn Nets’ head coach from 2016-2020. He was let go as the Nets’ coach in March 2020 after leading the team to one postseason appearance amid a huge rebuilding project.

Atkinson also spent time as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks. He has been a coach in the NBA for two decades, and the Cavs are hoping that experience will prove valuable with their young roster.

