Cavaliers set to get boost from return of notable veteran

January 11, 2023
by Grey Papke
Donovan Mitchell smiling

Jan 2, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) talks to a television reporter after the game between the Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mitchell set the franchise record for points with 71. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers are poised to get some extra backcourt help as soon as Thursday with the return of a notable veteran.

Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio is targeting a return to action Thursday against Portland, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Rubio has not played in over a year due to a torn ACL in his left knee.

Rubio last played on Dec. 28, 2021. His rehab process took over a year, and the 32-year-old figures to fit into the Cavaliers’ guard rotation behind Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.

The Cavaliers have started 26-16 even without Rubio playing an active role. If he can play up to his previous standards, Rubio will provide the team with valuable depth and ensure that they do not have to lean quite as heavily on Garland and Mitchell, which can only help going forward.

