Report: Cavs shopping Collin Sexton in trade talks

Collin Sexton was a top-10 pick in the 2018 draft, but he may not stick around in Cleveland much longer.

Jeremy Woo published a column on Thursday full of NBA Draft notes. As part of his column, Woo said that the Cavaliers are shopping Sexton. He says the team has begun to explore trade talks involving the 22-year-old guard.

Part of the reason for the trade talks is the Cavs don’t want to make the large financial commitment to Sexton that they believe would be necessary to keep him.

This report should not come as a big surprise. There has been chatter for some time that the Cavs were shopping Sexton.

Since his rookie season, there has been talk about Sexton needing to be treated specially. A recent report even said Cavs coaches were ordered to praise Sexton as a rookie.

Despite the unflattering reports, there would be interest in Sexton as a trade candidate. He has increased his scoring in each season and averaged 24.3 points per game this season.