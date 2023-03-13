Top Celtics assistant leaving to become head coach of ACC team

Get your kegs out because one Boston Celtics assistant is heading back to college.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Pete Thamel of ESPN reported on Monday that Celtics assistant coach Damon Stoudamire is finalizing a deal to become the head coach at Georgia Tech. Stoudamire has informed the Celtics that he is accepting the job, the report adds.

Nicknamed “Mighty Mouse,” Stoudamire played in the NBA as a point guard for 13 seasons from 1995 to 2008. Now 49, he has been an assistant with the Celtics for the last two years, even serving as their fill-in head coach for two games this season when Joe Mazzulla missed time.

Stoudamire also has plenty of experience at the college level. After assistant coaching stints at the University of Memphis and the University of Arizona (his alma mater), Stoudamire was the head coach at the University of the Pacific from 2016-21. He went 71-77 (.480) overall at Pacific.

Georgia Tech just parted ways with head coach Josh Pastner after seven seasons and only one NCAA Tournament appearance. They went 15-18 (.455) this season and finished 13th in the ACC. Stoudamire once competed with Pastner for a different college job and is now set replace him as coach of the Yellow Jackets.