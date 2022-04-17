Look: Celtics showed Bruce Brown comments on jumbotron

Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown provided some bulletin-board material for the Boston Celtics this week, and they did not waste any time using it.

Prior to tip-off of Game 1 on Sunday, the Celtics showed Brown’s comments on the big screen at TD Garden. Reporters who were in attendance said the fans went wild.

Brown said on Tuesday that he felt the Nets would be able to attack the paint against the Celtics with Robert Williams out. Williams, who has been Boston’s best defensive player all season, is recovering from a knee injury and is not expected to play in the series. Brown told reporters the Nets should be able to go after Daniel Theis and Al Horford.

Even Kevin Durant was unhappy with Brown. He mocked his teammate during a press conference (video here) and said Theis and Horford are perfectly capable defenders.

If the Celtics blow out the Nets, Brown’s comments will undoubtedly be viewed as a source of motivation for them.