Celtics players fire back at report about Tristan Thompson causing issues

The Boston Celtics are often one of the better defensive teams in the league, and now they are coming to the defense of Tristan Thompson.

Appearing this week on “The Mismatch” podcast, Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported that the Celtics big man is “not loved” in the team’s locker room due to “numerous different reasons.”

Teammates Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker were quick to fire back at the report about Thompson. Brown tweeted a “cap” emoji in response, which is used to indicate a lie. Walker also added that “we love TT.”

we love TT https://t.co/mGOrw1IRLU — Kemba Walker (@KembaWalker) March 23, 2021

Thompson, who is averaging 7.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season, is in his first year with the team. He was a rival of the Celtics for many years as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. But Thompson now starts at center for Boston when he is healthy.

The Celtics are under .500 right now and are not always on the same page. But Thompson is probably not the cause of what is ultimately ailing them.