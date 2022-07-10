 Skip to main content
Celtics guard had embarrassing moment with security at Summer League

July 10, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Payton Pritchard dribbling

May 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) warms up prior to game three of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

One Boston Celtics player experienced the NBA equivalent of getting carded for an R-rated movie over the weekend.

Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com revealed on Saturday that Celtics guard Payton Pritchard got stopped by security as he tried to sit with the team’s coaches during Summer League action in Las Vegas. The Celtics were playing in their first game of Summer League, falling to the Miami Heat 88-78.

Bulpett adds that Celtics executive Taylor Kielpinski-Rogers had to vouch for Pritchard. Bulpett also shared a picture of Pritchard with event security.

Though he stands only 6-foot-1, the 24-year-old Pritchard has already made somewhat of a name for himself in the NBA. He had a stout performance during Summer League play in Vegas last year, averaging 16.8 points and 8.5 assists per contest en route to All-Summer League First Team honors. Pritchard then went play some meaningful minutes for the Celtics during their Finals run, including being involved in one of the most controversial plays of the postseason.

None of that rang a bell for security on Saturday though. Pritchard now becomes the latest NBA guard to suffer this kind of in-arena mishap.

