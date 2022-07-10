Celtics guard had embarrassing moment with security at Summer League

One Boston Celtics player experienced the NBA equivalent of getting carded for an R-rated movie over the weekend.

Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com revealed on Saturday that Celtics guard Payton Pritchard got stopped by security as he tried to sit with the team’s coaches during Summer League action in Las Vegas. The Celtics were playing in their first game of Summer League, falling to the Miami Heat 88-78.

Bulpett adds that Celtics executive Taylor Kielpinski-Rogers had to vouch for Pritchard. Bulpett also shared a picture of Pritchard with event security.

Well, this was rather embarrassing… Celtic guard Payton Pritchard stopped by security. Wouldn't let him into restricted area so he could sit with C's coaches. VP of communications Taylor Kielpinski-Rogers had to vouch for him. Pritchard burned the strings in this gym last year. pic.twitter.com/d7MuKUt2dj — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) July 9, 2022

Though he stands only 6-foot-1, the 24-year-old Pritchard has already made somewhat of a name for himself in the NBA. He had a stout performance during Summer League play in Vegas last year, averaging 16.8 points and 8.5 assists per contest en route to All-Summer League First Team honors. Pritchard then went play some meaningful minutes for the Celtics during their Finals run, including being involved in one of the most controversial plays of the postseason.

None of that rang a bell for security on Saturday though. Pritchard now becomes the latest NBA guard to suffer this kind of in-arena mishap.