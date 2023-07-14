 Skip to main content
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla goes viral for his unusual offseason activity

July 14, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Joe Mazzulla on the sideline

Dec 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla watches from the sideline as they take on the Orlando Magic at TD Garden.

Joe Mazzulla continues to be the most interesting (or at least the most unpredictable) man in the NBA.

The Boston Celtics head coach Mazzulla went viral this week for his unusual offseason activity. MMA coach Eric Nicksick tweeted that Mazzulla (along with new Celtics assistant Sam Cassell) joined him for a sparring session. Nicksick adds that it was Mazzulla who reached out and that he was particularly curious about MMA tactics and coaching strategies.

Mazzulla is a known fan of the sport and was recently spotted at UFC 290.

Still only 35 years old, Mazzulla just completed his first season as coach of the Celtics, leading them to the Eastern Conference Finals (where they lost in seven games to the Miami Heat). In his short time at the helm, Mazzulla has already proven that he is one of the stranger fellows in the league. Now NBA referees might have to worry about Mazzulla potentially going for the rear-naked choke after bad calls.

