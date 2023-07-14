Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla goes viral for his unusual offseason activity

Joe Mazzulla continues to be the most interesting (or at least the most unpredictable) man in the NBA.

The Boston Celtics head coach Mazzulla went viral this week for his unusual offseason activity. MMA coach Eric Nicksick tweeted that Mazzulla (along with new Celtics assistant Sam Cassell) joined him for a sparring session. Nicksick adds that it was Mazzulla who reached out and that he was particularly curious about MMA tactics and coaching strategies.

Awesome to host the Boston Celtics coaches today for sparring, Joe Mazzulla and Sam Cassell. Coach Mazzulla reached out about understanding some tactics about how we corner a fight along with some other aspects of the fight game! @celtics @XC_MMA pic.twitter.com/y69C3TR2vO — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) July 13, 2023

Mazzulla is a known fan of the sport and was recently spotted at UFC 290.

Joe Mazzulla at UFC 290 pic.twitter.com/GTPAIpHLn3 — ☘︎ (@CelticsRepublic) July 9, 2023

Still only 35 years old, Mazzulla just completed his first season as coach of the Celtics, leading them to the Eastern Conference Finals (where they lost in seven games to the Miami Heat). In his short time at the helm, Mazzulla has already proven that he is one of the stranger fellows in the league. Now NBA referees might have to worry about Mazzulla potentially going for the rear-naked choke after bad calls.