 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 14, 2024

Joe Mazzulla goes viral for trying to block Suns player’s shot

March 14, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla contesting Suns wing Royce O'Neale

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla probably got a little too into the game during his team’s Thursday win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Celtics ran away with the 127-112 victory late at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. The early dagger in the contest came with just under three minutes left when Jaylen Brown intercepted a pass in the backcourt and threw down a vicious slam to put his team up 124-106.

The dunk may have gotten the adrenaline going for Mazzulla, who hilariously contested Suns wing Royce O’Neale’s shot as the Suns were calling a timeout.

Brown’s emphatic play may have had Mazzulla reliving his college basketball days. The 35-year-old head coach played five seasons as a feisty guard for West Virginia. But Mazzulla wasn’t exactly NBA material as a player.

The Celtics coach averaged 4.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 145 games played for the Mountaineers. The 6’2″ former point guard wasn’t much of a shot-blocker either with 6 total swats in his NCAA basketball career.

Brown led all scorers with 37 points on 14/23 shooting from the floor. Mazzulla likely took the lead in the NBA this season with the most shots contested by a coach.

Article Tags

Joe Mazzulla
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus