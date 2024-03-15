Joe Mazzulla goes viral for trying to block Suns player’s shot

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla probably got a little too into the game during his team’s Thursday win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Celtics ran away with the 127-112 victory late at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. The early dagger in the contest came with just under three minutes left when Jaylen Brown intercepted a pass in the backcourt and threw down a vicious slam to put his team up 124-106.

JAYLEN BROWN SWIPE & SLAM 😤 pic.twitter.com/bqGsEA2pmW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 15, 2024

The dunk may have gotten the adrenaline going for Mazzulla, who hilariously contested Suns wing Royce O’Neale’s shot as the Suns were calling a timeout.

Joe Mazzulla playing defense 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RAZ8qyI2Gd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 15, 2024

Brown’s emphatic play may have had Mazzulla reliving his college basketball days. The 35-year-old head coach played five seasons as a feisty guard for West Virginia. But Mazzulla wasn’t exactly NBA material as a player.

The Celtics coach averaged 4.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 145 games played for the Mountaineers. The 6’2″ former point guard wasn’t much of a shot-blocker either with 6 total swats in his NCAA basketball career.

Brown led all scorers with 37 points on 14/23 shooting from the floor. Mazzulla likely took the lead in the NBA this season with the most shots contested by a coach.