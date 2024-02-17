Celtics looking to create their own version of ‘The Last Dance’

Are the Boston Celtics following in the footsteps of the Chicago Bulls?

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN and Netflix released the controversial, but also critically acclaimed, sports documentary miniseries, “The Last Dance.” It centered around the Bulls dynasty and the 1997–98 season, which was Michael Jordan’s last with the team.

The 10-part series featured never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews with Jordan and other players from those Bulls teams.

Now, Boston majority owner Wyc Grousbeck says, it’s time for the Celtics to receive the same treatment. Kind of.

During a Friday appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Grousbeck revealed a new media project. Camera crews have been following the Celtics around this season and going through archival footage in an effort to create their own unique docuseries.

“In terms of the Celtics, I have positive news there. Nothing to officially report yet but we are in production on a multi-part, absolutely top-quality fantastic documentary series along the lines, hopefully, ‘The Last Dance,'” Grousbeck said. “And we are deep into that. We signed contracts. It’s being filmed, archives are being gone through and it’s in process. They’re following the team this whole year. It’s behind the scenes, so we’ll see what happens. But win or lose, it will be out.”

Grousbeck didn’t reveal what company is producing the docuseries or what platform it will be released on, but expectations are that it will be available immediately after the season.

The Celtics join the Boston Red Sox, who will also be the focus of a season-long docuseries in addition to an upcoming documentary about their 2004 World Series team and subsequent championship.