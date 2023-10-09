 Skip to main content
Celtics make big commitment to fan favorite

October 8, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Brad Stevens with his arms extended

Apr 22, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens reacts following a call during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks in game four of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics revamped most of their supporting cast this offseason. But they made sure to lock up one of their mainstay reserves to a long-term pact.

The Celtics have reached an agreement with Payton Pritchard on a 4-year, $30 million deal. The contract is fully guaranteed, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Pritchard appeared energized by the new contract on Sunday. He poured in a game-high 26 points and a dagger three in a 114-106 preseason win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Boston made a big move by acquiring All-Star guard Jrue Holiday last week. But they lost Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon in the exchange and also gave up last year’s starting point guard Marcus Smart in the trade to get Kristaps Porzingis.

Pritchard could see an expanded role in head coach Joe Mazzulla’s rotation this season with backcourt minutes expected to open up.The 25-year-old guard averaged 5.6 points and 1.3 assists in 13.4 minutes per game last season — all career lows.

The Oregon product has been used primarily as a release valve shooter in the NBA thanks to his above-average three-point shooting. Pritchard has shot a stellar 40.0% on 3.5 attempts from distance throughout his career.

