Celtics make big commitment to fan favorite

The Boston Celtics revamped most of their supporting cast this offseason. But they made sure to lock up one of their mainstay reserves to a long-term pact.

The Celtics have reached an agreement with Payton Pritchard on a 4-year, $30 million deal. The contract is fully guaranteed, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard has agreed on a four-year, $30 million contract extension, agents Austin Brown, Max Saidman and Mitch Nathan of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. Deal is fully guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/sD9LgpmHZx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 8, 2023

Pritchard appeared energized by the new contract on Sunday. He poured in a game-high 26 points and a dagger three in a 114-106 preseason win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Payton Pritchard with the dagger 3 for the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/WwdCY9eR1u — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 9, 2023

Boston made a big move by acquiring All-Star guard Jrue Holiday last week. But they lost Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon in the exchange and also gave up last year’s starting point guard Marcus Smart in the trade to get Kristaps Porzingis.

Pritchard could see an expanded role in head coach Joe Mazzulla’s rotation this season with backcourt minutes expected to open up.The 25-year-old guard averaged 5.6 points and 1.3 assists in 13.4 minutes per game last season — all career lows.

The Oregon product has been used primarily as a release valve shooter in the NBA thanks to his above-average three-point shooting. Pritchard has shot a stellar 40.0% on 3.5 attempts from distance throughout his career.