Celtics get meme treatment after epic choke job vs. Hawks

The Boston Celtics on Monday inexplicably blew a 30-point lead against the Atlanta Hawks. It didn’t take long for the memes to rain down on the Eastern Conference’s top seed.

The Celtics saw their 9-game winning streak snapped in a shocking 120-118 loss to the Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

Boston led 68-38 at the 4:23 mark of the second quarter. Atlanta closed the gap via a 37-10 run over the next eight minutes of game action. The Hawks managed to complete the comeback in the end after a dagger three from De’Andre Hunter put Atlanta up 120-116 with 9.2 seconds left.

The Celtics became the ninth team in NBA history to blow a lead of 30 or more points. Fans understandably clowned them for joining such an infamous list.

The Celtics after having a 30 point lead against the Hawks… pic.twitter.com/YVvDiOBDKH — 𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ☘️ (@CelticsRiley) March 26, 2024

BREAKING: The Celtics season has ended for the 15th time this year— an NBA record. pic.twitter.com/B4Jb8zwcDj — CelticsUnite (@CelticsUnite18) March 26, 2024

Clint Capela on a random Monday night against the Celtics pic.twitter.com/fzS7WXkhc2 — NSC (@NSCHawks) March 26, 2024

Celtics star Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 37 points on 13/26 shooting. Jaylen Brown added 24 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals. But their combined efforts weren’t enough to overcome the Hawks, who finished with six different players in double figures.

All Tatum could do after the game was admit that the Celtics blew a game they basically had in hand.

“We f—ed the game up and we know that. We’re all adults and professionals, and we know we didn’t do the things necessary to win,” said Tatum (profanity edited by LBS).

Jayson Tatum: "We f—– the game up & we know that… take it on the chin and get ready for Thursday" pic.twitter.com/uYgsqlokkD — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 26, 2024

It’s not the first time the Celtics have drawn ridicule for blowing a massive lead this season. Boston squandered a 22-point fourth quarter lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this month after an unlikely hero had stepped up for the Cavs.