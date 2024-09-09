Ex-Celtics NBA Finals piece is likely trade candidate?

A former standout for the Boston Celtics might find himself getting traded for the second time in one calendar year.

On the latest episode of “The Hoop Collective,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst was speaking about likely trade candidates in the NBA. One name he mentioned in particular was Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams (otherwise known as “Time Lord”).

“A guy to watch who is very tradable is ‘The Time Lord,’ one of the great nicknames in the whole NBA, Robert Williams,” said Windhorst, according to Sporting News. “Portland may be willing to part with him, and he could go to a contender and be a significant piece if he is healthy.”

Wiliiams, 26, was a first-round pick by the Celtics in 2018 (No. 27 overall) and eventually became an important role player, even starting on their team that made it to the NBA Finals in 2022. He is generally known for his high motor as a slam-dunk threat and shot-blocker who can switch onto certain players on the perimeter as well.

But Williams, who owns career averages of 7.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, was traded by the Celtics to the Blazers last October as part of the Jrue Holiday trade. He would make just six appearances for Portland last season before undergoing season-ending knee surgery in November.

Owed roughly $25.7 million over the next two seasons, Williams may now find himself as a trade candidate for the rebuilding Blazers. While Portland might want to hang onto him for a couple more months so that he can build back some of his trade value, there were already some notable NBA teams who had trade interest in Time Lord last season.