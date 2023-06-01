1 Celtics player reportedly wants to be traded this summer

One Boston Celtics player appears to have played his final home game on the parquet floor.

Jay King and Jared Weiss reported on Thursday that Celtics guard Payton Pritchard has made clear that he wants to be traded this summer. Pritchard is under contract for one more season before he can become a restricted free agent in 2024.

The 25-year-old Pritchard is a vigorous defense and energy guy who is also a 40 percent career three-point shooter. But he has become an afterthought for the guard-heavy Celtics, averaging a career-low 13.4 minutes per game this year and playing in just ten of Boston’s 20 playoff games (mostly as a garbage-time sub).

This isn’t surprising for Pritchard, who said publicly a few months ago that he wanted to be traded. He will be seeking more playing time elsewhere as he enters a contract year and should be a decent bargaining chip with a salary of just over $4 million for next season.