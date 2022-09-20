Celtics could sign ex-All-Star center amid Robert Williams injury?

The Boston Celtics may be moving quickly after getting punched in the mouth by the Robert Williams news.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday on “NBA Today” that the Celtics had some interest in seven-time All-Star big LaMarcus Aldridge this summer. Wojnarowski notes that Boston has an open roster spot and that Aldridge is unsigned, indicating that the Celtics may rekindle that interest.

It was revealed earlier in the day Tuesday that Williams, Boston’s 24-year-old starting center, will be having arthroscopic surgery on his troublesome left knee. The procedure is expected to sideline him for a notable period.

Aldridge is 37 now but still produced last season for the Brooklyn Nets with 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He is also a slightly bigger body than the other aging former All-Star already in the Celtics frontcourt (36-year-old Al Horford).

The veteran Aldridge previously played under Boston coach Ime Udoka in San Antonio when Udoka was an assistant coach on the Spurs. Additionally, Aldridge was teammates with current Celtics Derrick White (on the Spurs) and Noah Vonleh (on the Brooklyn Nets). Still, Aldridge signing in Boston would be a surprise given that a very different outcome is expected for him.