Chandler Parsons hilariously trolls executive who gave him huge contract

Chandler Parsons pulled off one of the all-time great finesse jobs in NBA history, and he definitely knows it.

The ex-NBA forward had a hilarious message for former Memphis Grizzlies executive John Hollinger this week.

Hollinger had responded to a tweet that read, “Tell us a true story from your life that sounds made up.”

“I once spent a quarter billion dollars of somebody else’s money in less than an hour,” wrote Hollinger.

Parsons then came in from the top rope and trolled Hollinger by writing, “much appreciated guy.”

much appreciated guy 🤙🏻🤙🏻 https://t.co/q5LyOBNJZh — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) December 16, 2021

While it was not quite a quarter billion dollars, Parsons still got a huge bag from Hollinger and the Grizzlies in 2016. Parsons received $94 million from Memphis over four seasons, which ended up being one of the absolute worst NBA contracts in recent memory. Knee injuries limited him to less than 100 total games with the Grizzlies, and the team would eventually pull the plug on Parsons by trading him to Atlanta in 2019. Hollinger then left his post with Memphis not long after that.

Parsons, who is now 33, has not played since 2020 due to injuries that he suffered in a car crash. But at least he can still laugh at Hollinger and the Grizzlies all the way to the bank.

Photo: Mar 6, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons (25) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports