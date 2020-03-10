Charles Barkley calls Draymond Green ‘the least famous person in the boy band’

As long as Draymond Green continues to respond, Charles Barkley is never going to stop messing with the Golden State Warriors star.

Barkley has been critical of Green for quite some time now, and Green responded last week to some of the latest negative commentary Barkley made about him. Green told reporters Barkley should “stop before I take his job” and ridiculed the Hall of Famer for never winning a championship.

“If he keeps talking, I’ll take it soon,” Green said, via ESPNs Nick Friedell. “Sooner than he thinks. Still, he probably should be quiet. He also can’t talk basketball with me, either. Not smart enough, not qualified — no rings can’t sit at this table.”

Barkley let that marinate for a few days, but he finally issued a response on Tuesday. The TNT analyst did not disappoint, telling “The Dan Patrick Show” that he views Green like a member of a boy band who doesn’t understand he isn’t the star of the show.

Here's what Charles Barkley had to say on today's show in response to Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/e4fD4V5hIl — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 10, 2020

“I like Draymond. He’s a good player, but you know what he is? He’s like the guy in the boy band who’s the least important member, and he thinks the crowd is cheering for him,” Barkley said. “He doesn’t realize he’s standing next to Justin Timberlake. He’s the least famous person in the boy band and he thinks he’s a star.”

As for the prospect of Green taking Barkley’s job, Chuck said Draymond doesn’t have the face for it.

“First of all, he don’t have a face for TV,” Barkley joked. “He’s got a face for radio, and he’s not gonna get my TV gig.”

On a more serious note, Barkley said he is perfectly content with his own career and would not trade it for Draymond’s — even if it meant winning multiple NBA titles. Very few would argue that Green is anywhere near as good of a player as Barkley was, though plenty of people measure success strictly using championship hardware.

The war of words between Green and Barkley is one of the most entertaining in sports. Barkley said a few years ago that he wished someone would punch Green because Draymond complains to officials so much, and Chuck has roasted Green about his stats multiple times. The two appeared to settle their beef on live TV at one point, but they simply can’t resist taking shots at one another.