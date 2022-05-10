Charles Barkley hilariously needled Shaq over Rudy Gobert trash talk

Shaq and Rudy Gobert have exchanged some trash talk recently, and you can probably guess which side of the feud Charles Barkley is on.

During a recent episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” O’Neal’s co-host Spice Adams suggested that Gobert could have held Shaq in check if the two played against one another. Shaq laughed it off, of course. When Gobert caught wind of the remarks, he responded on Instagram by saying he could lock Shaq up defensively.

Barkley made sure to bring up the war of words during Monday’s edition of “Inside the NBA.” He taunted Shaq with a “Rudy! Rudy!” chant, and O’Neal responded with one of his favorite phrases. O’Neal said he wonders “what French barbecue chicken tastes like.”

"He's gonna hurt kids in the stands blocking yo shot." 😂 Chuck had jokes for @SHAQ after picking Rudy Gobert to win one-on-one pic.twitter.com/2dBR6XWscT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 10, 2022

The “barbecue chicken” phrase is one Shaq has been using for years when talking about dominating in the low post.

Shaq has never been a big fan of Gobert. O’Neal obviously does not feel like Gobert would be as effective of a player if he played in Shaq’s era. Barkley probably agrees with Shaq, but there is no way he would ever give his co-worker the satisfaction.