Charles Barkley has stern message over talk of Anthony Edwards being ‘face of the NBA’

Charles Barkley does not think Anthony Edwards is ready for the main spotlight just yet.

On Tuesday, Barkley was on the TNT pregame panel for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Aside from previewing the New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers game, the “Inside the NBA” crew spoke about the Western Conference Finals airing on ESPN.

Barkley had a message for the “Worldwide Leader” about its supposed push of Edwards as one of the faces of the NBA.

“Hey ESPN, I love you guys. Don’t try to make Anthony Edwards the face of the NBA,” Barkley said.

“The face of the NBA is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, [Nikola Jokic] and Giannis. You can’t give it to people, they have to take it, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is taking it.”

– Charles Barkleypic.twitter.com/GlQLVMjk1B — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 27, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander completely outplayed Edwards in Monday’s critical Game 4 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves. SGA dropped 40 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 assists in the 128-126 Thunder victory. Edwards tallied 16 points and took just 13 shots to Gilgeous-Alexander’s 30.

In all fairness to Edwards, he’s three years younger than his Thunder counterpart and has two fewer years of NBA experience. It took five seasons before Gilgeous-Alexander made his first All-Star team, while Edwards already has three All-Star nods through Year 5 of his NBA career.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the reigning MVP and has a golden opportunity to win his first title this season. SGA, Jokic, and Antetokounmpo all seem ahead of Edwards at present, just like Barkley said. But it may be only a matter of time before Edwards gets on their level.