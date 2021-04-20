Chris Paul against sitting out games for load management

Chris Paul may be in his 16th NBA season, but he has no plans to scale back his workload any.

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams said this week Paul does not want to miss games for rest purposes, per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

Paul, who will turn 36 next month, seems like an obvious candidate for load management. But he has started in 55 of 56 games for the Suns this season after starting in 70 of 72 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder last year.

The first-year Sun Paul has brought steady leadership and production to the young Suns. They currently have the second-best record in the entire league at 40-16. That is a remarkable feat for a team that has not even made the playoffs since way back in 2010.

Load management has been a topic of controversy recently, especially with the jam-packed schedule of this season in particular. But we know for certain where the NBPA president Paul stands on the matter.