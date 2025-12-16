Chris Paul disagreed with Clippers about his role

New details have emerged regarding the events that led the Los Angeles Clippers to part ways with Chris Paul.

There was no single incident that soured the relationship between Paul and the Clippers, but Paul’s role and leadership style appear to have been the subject of a misunderstanding. The Clippers brought Paul in to play a minor reserve role, but effectively to act as an extension of the coaching staff for his final NBA season, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Paul was willing to accept that role, but when he fulfilled what he saw as the duties of the role, the Clippers balked. The organization did not approve of his more confrontational style, and accused him of undermining the coaching staff when he made suggestions to teammates about training methods.

The situation was complicated further when Paul became a leader on the second unit, and consistently bested the starters during preseason. He wound up playing 19 minutes per game in the preseason, and coach Ty Lue handed him a larger role than previously anticipated.

“I think that’s where Ty went wrong, because that really empowered Chris and changed the expectations,” a source told Shelburne.

Ultimately, Paul’s leadership style did not fit a more reserved Clippers locker room. Previous reports about Paul having been perceived to be undermining the coaching staff also resurface in the story.

The Clippers seemingly gave Paul a bigger role than anticipated, which empowered him. They either did not think he would lead the way he did, or simply changed their mind on him after seeing it in action. That spelled the end of his time with Los Angeles in shocking fashion.