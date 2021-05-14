Chris Paul cuts off Charles Barkley over ‘easy’ question

Chris Paul had to cut off Charles Barkley after a question he received on Thursday night.

Paul’s Phoenix Suns topped the Portland Trail Blazers 118-117 in TNT’s second game of a doubleheader. After the game, CP3 was interviewed by TNT’s crew.

Barkley talked with Paul about the Suns being in the No. 2 spot in the West. Typically, a No. 2 team faces a No. 7 team in the playoffs that isn’t too likely to pull an upset. But the Lakers and Warriors are among teams that could wind up No. 7.

Barkley pointed out that usually it might be an easier opponent, but this year the No. 7 team could be a stout challenger. Paul stepped in mid-question.

“Chuck, I hate to cut you off, but I’ve been in the West my whole career. The West ain’t never been easy,” Paul said of the Western Conference. “I don’t care who you playing, what series it is, what game it is … I played in New Orleans in that division with Memphis and Houston, Dallas when they was nice with Dirk … the West always going to be (difficult). If you try to match up with someone else, you can still get it handed to you.”

That’s a good point. The West has been a tough challenge in the playoffs for the last two decades. There have been plenty of good teams even in the No. 7 spot.

However, Barkley’s point is a very valid one. The Lakers are the defending champions. The Warriors were recently a dynasty. Both teams are extremely dangerous, and more difficult than your typical No. 7 seed. Perhaps Barkley’s choice of wording was poor (he said “easier”), but his overall point was accurate.