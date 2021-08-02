Chris Paul returns to Suns on 4-year deal for up to $120 million

Chris Paul is proving that his decision to opt out of his $44.2 million option for next season was a good one.

Paul is returning to the Phoenix Suns on a four-year deal worth up to $120 million.

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Chris Paul has agreed to stay on a new four-year deal that could be worth as much as $120 million, his agents Steve Heumann and Ty Sullivan of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

When Paul opted out of his contract, our analysis was that he wouldn’t make as much as $44.2 million per season, but he would sign for more total money. That is the case.

CP3 is 36 years old, so a 4-year deal will take him to age 40. This will likely be Paul’s last NBA contract. His career earnings currently total just under $327 million. By the end of his new contract, Paul will have been paid over $446 million. That’s not bad at all.

The Suns reached the NBA Finals in Paul’s first season with them. We doubt they make it back to the NBA Finals in any of the next four seasons, but retaining CP3 should keep them at a high level of competitiveness.