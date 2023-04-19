 Skip to main content
Chris Paul, Scott Foster get the memes after losing streak ends

April 18, 2023
by Larry Brown
Chris Paul in his Suns uniform

Jan 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) against the Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Paul and Scott Foster got the meme treatment after Game 2 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Paul’s teams had lost 14 straight playoff games officiated by Foster until Tuesday night. His Suns prevailed with a 123-109 victory to even the series at 1-1.

Immediately after the game, Twitter users were prepared with the CP3-Foster memes.

Take a look:

Legacies were on the line with the game and Paul prevailed. It was about time for the streak to end.

