Chris Paul, Scott Foster get the memes after losing streak ends

Chris Paul and Scott Foster got the meme treatment after Game 2 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Paul’s teams had lost 14 straight playoff games officiated by Foster until Tuesday night. His Suns prevailed with a 123-109 victory to even the series at 1-1.

Immediately after the game, Twitter users were prepared with the CP3-Foster memes.

Take a look:

chris paul-scott foster jersey swap after the game: pic.twitter.com/x1RZtyOqg1 — alex (@steven_lebron) April 19, 2023

Chris Paul finally beating Scott Foster. pic.twitter.com/V3iGE73nor — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) April 19, 2023

Scott foster watching CP3 close out a playoff game pic.twitter.com/YMKLK3K9og — Sam Yeezy (@samstaydipped) April 19, 2023

CP3 defeats ̶S̶c̶o̶t̶t̶ ̶F̶o̶s̶t̶e̶r̶ the Clippers pic.twitter.com/AmfBnit5UR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 19, 2023

THE STREAK IS OVER CHRIS PAUL HAS DEFEATED SCOTT FOSTER pic.twitter.com/wPZGs0HFhb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 19, 2023

Scott Foster and CP3 after ending the 14 game losing streak pic.twitter.com/rngpVGkYSd — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 19, 2023

Legacies were on the line with the game and Paul prevailed. It was about time for the streak to end.