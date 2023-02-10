Mavericks’ Christian Wood sends great tweets after trade deadline

Christian Wood sent some great tweets on Thursday after the trade deadline passed.

Wood was mentioned in trade rumors leading up to the 3:00 p.m. ET deadline on Thursday. But the deadline came and went, and Wood remained part of the Dallas Mavericks.

He shared his thoughts on that via Twitter.

Beat y’all trade rumors … 😝 — 35 (@Chriswood_5) February 9, 2023

“Beat y’all trade rumors …,” Wood wrote in one tweet.

Got to watch y’all disrespect like I haven’t been efficiently HOOPING all year .. using it as motivation — 35 (@Chriswood_5) February 9, 2023

“Got to watch y’all disrespect like I haven’t been efficiently HOOPING all year .. using it as motivation,” Wood said in another tweet.

Wood was part of trade rumors because his contract is expiring after the season and because he was unhappy with his role early in the season. It’s quite possible that the Mavs made Wood available in trade talks with Brooklyn and that that the Nets instead chose to take Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith in return for Kyrie Irving.

Wood just returned this week from a fractured thumb. He is averaging 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. The 27-year-old big man is also averaging 1.7 threes made per game. Dallas is 30-26 as of Thursday.