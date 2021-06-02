CJ McCollum, Robert Covington make big errors in Game 5 loss

Damian Lillard’s huge game in Denver on Tuesday night was marred by a few bad plays from some teammates.

Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers lost 147-140 in double overtime to the Nuggets despite 55 points from Lillard. Portland was down 143-140 with under a minute left. First, with 41.3 seconds left, Robert Covington missed a dunk.

Damian Lillard dishes it to Robert Covington who MISSES A DUNK and next play CJ McCollum steps out of bounds. Get Dame out of that hell please pic.twitter.com/fyNCdTO1N6 — Playoff Los (@CountOnCarlos) June 2, 2021

Then with the score still at 143-140 and 10.2 seconds left, CJ McCollum stepped out of bounds.

CJ McCollum stepped out of bounds and turned the ball over, Denver's ball. #NBA pic.twitter.com/pOTKRM81Ur — Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreNews) June 2, 2021

Man, that is just a tough break. There wasn’t a whole lot more Lillard could have done towards getting a win, but his teammates really just let them down.

Game 6 of the series will be on Thursday in Portland.