CJ McCollum, Robert Covington make big errors in Game 5 loss

June 1, 2021
by Larry Brown

CJ McCollum foot out

Damian Lillard’s huge game in Denver on Tuesday night was marred by a few bad plays from some teammates.

Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers lost 147-140 in double overtime to the Nuggets despite 55 points from Lillard. Portland was down 143-140 with under a minute left. First, with 41.3 seconds left, Robert Covington missed a dunk.

Then with the score still at 143-140 and 10.2 seconds left, CJ McCollum stepped out of bounds.

Man, that is just a tough break. There wasn’t a whole lot more Lillard could have done towards getting a win, but his teammates really just let them down.

Game 6 of the series will be on Thursday in Portland.

