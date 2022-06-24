Clippers president has telling quote about potential Kyrie Irving trade

The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the teams Kyrie Irving would reportedly welcome a trade to if the Brooklyn Nets move him, but that interest may not be mutual.

Clippers president Lawrence Frank was asked about the key qualities the team would take into account when considering potential trades. Frank said “basketball character” was hugely important to the Clippers, and suggested that reliability and commitment are key factors the team would assess.

“Basketball character is, can you be counted on every single day to do what you do at the highest level, and how committed are you through those habits?” Frank said. “I think all those things are leadership skills.”

Frank never mentions Irving, and perhaps he was not necessarily trying to send a message. Considering the Nets have reportedly had some reservations about giving Irving a long-term deal because of commitment concerns, it’s hard to imagine the Clippers being eager to add him based on Frank’s stated priorities.

Irving has reportedly given the Nets a list of six teams he would welcome a trade to if he is moved. The Clippers are one of them, but they may be ruling themselves out here.