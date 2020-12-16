Clippers’ locker room atmosphere already improving?

The 2019-20 LA Clippers were a spectacular trainwreck, in large part due to a lack of chemistry between their players. That may already be improving this season however.

New Clippers forward Nicolas Batum spoke positively of the team’s locker room environment on Tuesday. Batum said that the atmosphere has been “crazy” in terms of how fun and light his teammates have been, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. He also noted how welcomed he has felt and that all his teammates reached out to him for his birthday earlier this week.

Batum, 32, is a 12-year NBA veteran who has also played for the Portland Trail Blazers and the Charlotte Hornets. He was one of the new additions to the Clippers over the offseason along with Serge Ibaka, Luke Kennard, and others. Montrezl Harrell, JaMychal Green, and Landry Shamet were the primary departures from last year’s team.

The Clippers were previously the subject of a rather explosive report about their chemistry issues last season. While the core of that team is still intact, hopefully a more cohesive culture is beginning to emerge under new head coach Tyronn Lue.

