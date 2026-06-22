Clippers could make NBA Draft trade due to Aspiration scandal

The Los Angeles Clippers may be pondering an NBA Draft trade that actually could have a connection to the ongoing investigation into potential circumvention of the salary cap.

The Clippers have had discussions about trading down from No. 5 in the NBA Draft, according to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic. However, the Clippers are believed to want to remain in the first round of the draft even if they do trade down. One speculated reason for this is that they fear the loss of future first-round picks as a result of the NBA’s investigation into the Aspiration situation.

The Clippers have been accused of using a company named Aspiration as a method to funnel extra money to Kawhi Leonard and land him as a free agent, circumventing the salary cap in the process. An NBA investigation is ongoing, and there are signals that it may be wrapping up soon.

If the allegations are found to be true, the league could levy any number of punishments against the Clippers. There had been reports that other NBA executives want to see the team stripped of multiple first-round picks, and that may be a legitimate fear at this point.

The Clippers hold the No. 5 pick in the NBA Draft this year. If they move down, they may prefer to remain in the lottery if at all possible.