Collin Sexton falling out of favor with Cavaliers?

Not long ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers made Collin Sexton a top-ten pick in the NBA Draft. Now, the high-scoring guard seems to be out of favor with the organization.

In a new episode of ESPN’s “The Lowe Post” podcast, Chris Fedor of cleveland.com reported that some within the organization actually prefer veteran Caris LeVert to Sexton due to LeVert’s defensive versatility.

“There are multiple people inside the organization that, if they have their choice between Caris LeVert and Collin Sexton, they would take Caris over Collin because of the size, because of the length, because of the versatility that he can bring on the defensive end of the floor,” Fedor said, via HoopsHype. “And they liked what they saw with Caris and Darius (Garland) together. Obviously, the numbers back that up.”

Darius Garland firmly emerged as Cleveland’s franchise player last season, while Sexton missed nearly all of the campaign after tearing his meniscus in November. The Cavaliers traded for LeVert prior to the trade deadline, and clearly liked what they saw playing him next to Garland.

Sexton is currently a restricted free agent, and the Cavaliers do not seem to value him that highly. This report would certainly back up that notion.