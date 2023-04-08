Damian Lillard gives his pick for NBA Sixth Man of the Year

If Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard had a vote for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award, he knows exactly who would get it: New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley.

Lillard tweeted out his matter-of-fact support for Quickley on Friday.

Now in his third season with the Knicks, Quickley is putting up career-best numbers. In 80 games, he’s averaging 14.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. His season-long performance has been a catalyst in New York’s turnaround and one of the reasons they recently clinched a playoff berth.

If the Knicks hope to make any noise in the postseason, they’ll need the former No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 draft to remain hot.

Other players in the running for the Sixth Man of the Year Award include Malcolm Brogdon, Bobby Portis, and Austin Reaves. Currently, Quickley has the best odds at most Vegas sportsbooks.