Damian Lillard jokes about ditching Raiders fandom after ugly loss

November 29, 2020
by Darryn Albert

The Las Vegas Raiders got steamrolled on Sunday, and it may have temporarily cost them one of their most famous fans.

The Raiders suffered an embarrassing loss at the hands of the NFC South-worst Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, falling by the final of 43-6. Quarterback Derek Carr turned the ball over four times. Running back Josh Jacobs lost a fumble of his own too. The Falcons, meanwhile, were without top offensive stars Todd Gurley and Julio Jones but still put up a season-high in points.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was not happy about the poor showing. He tweeted that he was done with NFL football for the season.

Lillard, a native of Oakland, Calif., is a longtime fan of the Raiders. He once threw shade at ownership for moving the team to Las Vegas but has still continued to root for them.

Not all is lost for the Raiders though. They are still 6-5 on the season, which puts them on the fringe of the AFC playoff picture. But the rest of their season may have to come without the support of Dame Time.

