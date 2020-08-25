Damian Lillard to undergo MRI for right knee

Damian Lillard is set to undergo an MRI for his right knee.

Lillard left Portland’s playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night after hurting his knee in the third quarter. He went back to the locker room, returned to the floor, then went back to the locker room again.

Lillard appeared to tweak his knee awkwardly.

Yahoo’s Chris Haynes later reported that Lillard would undergo an MRI on his knee.

The Trail Blazers star had 11 points and four assists in 27 minutes. Portland trailed the Lakers by a large margin throughout Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. They entered the game down 2-1 in the series.