 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, May 17, 2023

Lakers guard got extra practice shots in after Game 1

May 17, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Darvin Ham smiling

Nov 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham at a press conference during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

D’Angelo Russell has struggled with his shooting throughout the postseason, and the Los Angeles Lakers guard is trying to get back on track by putting in extra work.

Russell scored just 8 points in the Lakers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night. He went 4-of-11 from the field and 0-for-3 from three-point range. After the game ended, Russell stayed on the court at Ball Arena and put up shots for about 30 minutes.

Russell has played significant minutes during the Lakers’ postseason run. While he has had some good games, there have been stretches where he has gone ice cold. It would certainly help L.A. going forward if he could find more consistency.

Many fans have pointed out that Russell has not played all that well since he took a swipe at his former team for holding him back. The Lakers will need Russell to knock down shots if they want to get past the Nuggets.

Article Tags

D'Angelo RussellNBA playoffs 2023
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus