Lakers guard got extra practice shots in after Game 1

D’Angelo Russell has struggled with his shooting throughout the postseason, and the Los Angeles Lakers guard is trying to get back on track by putting in extra work.

Russell scored just 8 points in the Lakers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night. He went 4-of-11 from the field and 0-for-3 from three-point range. After the game ended, Russell stayed on the court at Ball Arena and put up shots for about 30 minutes.

D’Angelo Russell scored 8 points in the Lakers’ loss tonight. He stayed on the court after the game, shooting for about 30 minutes in full uniform pic.twitter.com/medWETbcXF — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) May 17, 2023

Russell has played significant minutes during the Lakers’ postseason run. While he has had some good games, there have been stretches where he has gone ice cold. It would certainly help L.A. going forward if he could find more consistency.

Many fans have pointed out that Russell has not played all that well since he took a swipe at his former team for holding him back. The Lakers will need Russell to knock down shots if they want to get past the Nuggets.