Danny Green reveals why he thinks NBA’s proposed December start is unrealistic

Reports indicate that the NBA is aiming for a condensed offseason and a fairly quick start to the 2020-21 season, but that plan seems likely to have some opposition.

Dec. 22 has been floated as a possible start date for the season, which would lead to a significantly condensed offseason. Los Angeles Lakers swingman Danny Green doesn’t think that’s realistic, and said he believed it would lead to some stars skipping the beginning of the schedule.

“If we start in December, I think most guys, ‘I’m not going to be there,'” Green told “The Ringer NBA Show.” “To have that quick of a restart, I wouldn’t expect [LeBron James] to be there for the first month of the season.”

For someone like James who played in the NBA Finals, it would essentially be just over two months between the conclusion of the Finals and the regular season opener. That’s a really condensed timeline, and not much of a break for those who played deep into the playoffs.

It’s not just LeBron, either. Some guys gave it everything they had and then some during the Finals. They probably would like some extra time off too.