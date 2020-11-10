Davis Bertans targeted in sign-and-trade scenarios

The Washington Wizards want to re-sign Davis Bertans, but they may have another option if they are unable to retain him.

NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes reported on Monday that multiple teams have interest in Bertans. Teams with cap space are preparing contract offers, while there are some teams without cap space that are interested in sign-and-trade deals.

Hughes did not specify which teams might have interest in Bertans for a sign-and-trade deal. However, he noted that the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers had previous trade interest in Bertans.

Bertans did not participate in the resumed NBA season, seemingly to protect his impending free agent status. He averaged 15.4 points per game after averaging just 6.1 through his first three years in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs.

The 27-year-old forward averaged 3.7 threes made per game for Washington on 42.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0