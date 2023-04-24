De’Aaron Fox’s status in question for crucial Game 5 against Warriors

The Sacramento Kings are trying to get back on track against the defending champion Golden State Warriors, and they may have to do so without their top scorer.

De’Aaron Fox fractured the tip of his finger during Sacramento’s Game 4 loss on Sunday, according to multiple reports. He is planning to try to play in Game 5 on Tuesday with a protective covering on his finger, but it is unclear if he will be able to suit up.

Kings guard De'Aaron Fox fractured the very tip of his left index finger in Game 4, but there's still hope he will try and play Game 5 on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Fox would need to play with a protective covering on the finger. He will be listed as doubtful. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 24, 2023

The fracture is on Fox’s left hand, which is his shooting hand. He did not come out of Sunday’s game despite injuring the finger in the fourth quarter.

Fox scored 38 points in Game 4. He is averaging 31.5 points per game in the series, which is tied 2-2. The Kings won the first two games and now have what feels like a must-win at home on Wednesday night.

If Fox is unable to play, it is hard to envision Sacramento being able to keep up with the Warriors.