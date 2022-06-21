 Skip to main content
Deandre Ayton offering big hint about his future?

June 20, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Deandre Ayton looks ahead

Jan 3, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) against the New York Knicks at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

You may not need a crystal ball to see what lies ahead for Deandre Ayton.

Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic shared to Twitter on Monday an updated list of celebrity participants at Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee’s upcoming charity softball game. Several of McGee’s teammates are slated to attend, including Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Payne, Cameron Johnson, Landry Shamet, Torrey Craig, and Ish Wainwright. Suns GM James Jones is also on the list of participants.

One prominent figure missing from the list though is Ayton. At such a Suns-heavy event, his absence here feels very loud (and potentially serves as a hint that he plans to leave the team).

Rankin had noted last month, after Phoenix’s elimination from the playoffs, that Ayton was featured on the promo for the event. Just a day later though, Ayton’s likeness was gone.

This is consistent with the expected outcome for Ayton and the Suns. The ex-No. 1 overall pick appears to be on his way out after a contract impasse last offseason and a very disappointing playoff finish for Phoenix this year.

But it may not be all bad for the Suns if Ayton leaves. Reports are that there is a quality player they could get back in a possible Ayton sign-and-trade.

