Deandre Ayton had confrontation with Monty Williams during Game 7 disaster

The Phoenix Suns had a meltdown for the ages on Sunday night, and things may have come to a head with Deandre Ayton during the loss.

The Suns got run off their home court and lost 123-90 in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Dallas Mavericks. Ayton only played 17 minutes in the game, scoring just 5 points with 4 rebounds. He wasn’t even in foul trouble either. The Suns center had been playing 31.7 minutes per game this postseason, so this minutes total was about half his usual.

What happened?

Suns coach Monty Williams said after the game that Ayton didn’t play more because of an “internal” reason.

Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton only playing 17 minutes tonight: "It's internal." — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) May 16, 2022

The issue seemed to have come during the game. Williams and Ayton apparently had a confrontation.

Monty said something to Deandre Ayton, he didn’t like what he heard back and now Biyombo is coming in. The Suns are a mess right now. — Jeremy Grant Schnell (@JGSports_6) May 16, 2022

DA had words for Monty on that substitution. Monty walked towards him and asked, "what did you say?" when two coaches stepped in between them. #Suns — Mr.ORNG (@PHXMRORNG) May 16, 2022

The confrontation took place about three minutes into the third quarter with the Suns down 70-32. Bismack Biyombo subbed in for Ayton, who never returned to the game.

Unsurprisingly, Ayton did not speak with the media after the game.

We did not hear from Deandre Ayton postgame. Unclear if the team will go through exit interviews with the media and such. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) May 16, 2022

Ayton was the No. 1 pick by Phoenix in 2018. He is a restricted free agent, and he was unhappy with the Suns entering the season due to his contract status. Between his contract situation and the Game 7 meltdown, Ayton may want out of Phoenix this offseason.