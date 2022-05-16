 Skip to main content
Deandre Ayton had confrontation with Monty Williams during Game 7 disaster

May 15, 2022
by Larry Brown
Deandre Ayton looks ahead

Jan 3, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) against the New York Knicks at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns had a meltdown for the ages on Sunday night, and things may have come to a head with Deandre Ayton during the loss.

The Suns got run off their home court and lost 123-90 in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Dallas Mavericks. Ayton only played 17 minutes in the game, scoring just 5 points with 4 rebounds. He wasn’t even in foul trouble either. The Suns center had been playing 31.7 minutes per game this postseason, so this minutes total was about half his usual.

What happened?

Suns coach Monty Williams said after the game that Ayton didn’t play more because of an “internal” reason.

The issue seemed to have come during the game. Williams and Ayton apparently had a confrontation.

The confrontation took place about three minutes into the third quarter with the Suns down 70-32. Bismack Biyombo subbed in for Ayton, who never returned to the game.

Unsurprisingly, Ayton did not speak with the media after the game.

Ayton was the No. 1 pick by Phoenix in 2018. He is a restricted free agent, and he was unhappy with the Suns entering the season due to his contract status. Between his contract situation and the Game 7 meltdown, Ayton may want out of Phoenix this offseason.

