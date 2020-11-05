 Skip to main content
Deandre Ayton gets crazy new back tattoo

November 5, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton has a big plan for himself heading into his third season with the Phoenix Suns, and it appears he has spelled out that plan across his back.

Ayton shared a photo on Instagram this week that shows a massive new tattoo he got on his back. It reads “DOMINAYTON” in, let’s call it, very intimidating font.

Ayton is not the first NBA player we have seen with a massive back tattoo, and you can see another one of the more prominent ones here. The big man’s ink, however, is certainly unique.

Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, averaged 18.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game in 38 games this season. The 6-foot-11 center has the makeup to be one of the best players in the league for years to come.

